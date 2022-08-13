Stelac Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Shares of V opened at $211.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $399.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

