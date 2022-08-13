Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

