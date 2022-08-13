Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $8.81 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.0% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,598. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $119.80. The stock has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

