Stelac Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 229,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPC stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.