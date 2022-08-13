Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 831 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,106,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,150,000 after buying an additional 67,426 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,148,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,148,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

