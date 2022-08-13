STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of STERIS by 84.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $213.90 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.65. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.71.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 46.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

STERIS Profile



STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

