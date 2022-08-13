Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.50

Shares of Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.19). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 545,820 shares traded.
Sterling Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 159.29 and a quick ratio of 159.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.31 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50.
Sterling Energy Company Profile
Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
