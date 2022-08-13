Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.03 million.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of STVN stock traded up €0.12 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €18.22 ($18.59). 189,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($29.78). The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.04.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12). The business had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.75 ($26.28).

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

