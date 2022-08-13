Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$40.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.21.

RUS stock opened at C$29.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.49. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$23.80 and a 12 month high of C$37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

