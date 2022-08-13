Stifel Nicolaus Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $68.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.53.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. Trex has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $140.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trex by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 58,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

