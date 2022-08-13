Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.38

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.38 and last traded at $70.36, with a volume of 933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.66.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $190,500.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 41,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $372,807.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $190,500.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,071 shares of company stock worth $1,076,336. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

