StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

