StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company's stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FCAP opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30. First Capital has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.22.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.62% of First Capital worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

