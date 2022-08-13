StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNCA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Genocea Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $646,074.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Genocea Biosciences

In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of Genocea Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $415,229.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,156.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $415,229.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,156.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,537,612 shares of company stock valued at $781,461 over the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

