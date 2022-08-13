StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNCA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $646,074.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Genocea Biosciences
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Genocea Biosciences
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.