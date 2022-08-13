StockNews.com Downgrades BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of BGSF opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $137.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BGSF has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BGSF had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

