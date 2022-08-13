StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 4.2 %
GBLI stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $372.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.24. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.
Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is -142.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
Further Reading
