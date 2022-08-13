StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HZN opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

