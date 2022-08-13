StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.51. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,068,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

