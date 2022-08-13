StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $124.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.65. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

