StockNews.com Lowers Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Broadway Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.