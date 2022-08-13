StockNews.com Lowers EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded EMCORE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

EMKR stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.25. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $5,111,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EMCORE by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EMCORE by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

