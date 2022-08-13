StockNews.com Lowers EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Northland Securities downgraded EMCORE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.
EMCORE Trading Up 11.2 %
EMKR stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.25. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.
