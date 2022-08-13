Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Increased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.12. 1,084,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,940. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

