Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,718 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE:TJX opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

