Summit Financial LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 254,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.5 %

AEP opened at $103.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.