Summit Financial LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $195.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.51. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.09 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

