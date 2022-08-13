Summit Financial LLC Has $871,000 Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,777,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,992,000 after acquiring an additional 67,563 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,167,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,648,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.9% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 170,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 145,807 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS USHY opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31.

