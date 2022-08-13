Summit Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.84 and its 200-day moving average is $228.59. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DG. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.69.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

