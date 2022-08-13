Summit Financial LLC Purchases 487 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

Chubb stock opened at $197.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

