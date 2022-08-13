Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells $33,167.70 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $33,530.85.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Ramin Sayar sold 21,823 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $173,056.39.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $317,859.36.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $225,754.73.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 421.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 1,495,400 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 637,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 2,146.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 58,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUMO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

