Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Susquehanna

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $68.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.07. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

