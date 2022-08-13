Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $18.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.