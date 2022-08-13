Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $117.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HUBG. Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

