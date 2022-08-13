Susquehanna Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $117.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

HUBG stock opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23.

In related news, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,311.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Hub Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

