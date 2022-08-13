SVB Leerink Trims Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Target Price to $113.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.19) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $116.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,835,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,271,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 101,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 782.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 66,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

