SVB Leerink Weighs in on Castle Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Castle Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). SVB Leerink has a “Market Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.95) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

CSTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $892.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.17. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $78.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.51. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,480.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,469 shares of company stock worth $315,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 90.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $206,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

