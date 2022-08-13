Swerve (SWRV) Reaches Market Cap of $3.86 Million

Swerve (SWRV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,569,380 coins and its circulating supply is 17,349,453 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

Swerve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars.

