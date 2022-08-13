Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Symrise Price Performance

SYIEY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 68,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,088. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Symrise has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Symrise from €119.00 ($121.43) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

