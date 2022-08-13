Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 2.2 %

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.13. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

