Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNDX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 12.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $665,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $338,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,186. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

