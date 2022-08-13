Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNDX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of SNDX stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 12.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $102,000.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
