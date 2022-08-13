Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Synthetic Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of SYN opened at $1.47 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synthetic Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 103.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

