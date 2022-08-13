Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Synthetic Biologics Stock Performance

SYN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 194,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,388. Synthetic Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

Institutional Trading of Synthetic Biologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

