Syntropy (NOIA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $131,231.00

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. Syntropy has a market cap of $48.69 million and approximately $131,231.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,462.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063547 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 579,072,740 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.