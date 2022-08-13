Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 3.7 %

SYPR stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

