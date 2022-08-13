Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 3.7 %
SYPR stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.