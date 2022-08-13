Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYRS. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.96 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 433.67% and a negative return on equity of 157.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

