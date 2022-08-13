T Christopher Uchida Sells 750 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Thursday, August 4th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00.

Palomar Trading Up 3.5 %

PLMR stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.12. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLMR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.