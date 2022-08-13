T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO G Michael Sievert Sells 20,000 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.46 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.75.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 903,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,615,000 after buying an additional 433,942 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,563,000 after buying an additional 25,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 352,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,399,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

