T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TTOO. BTIG Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
T2 Biosystems Stock Down 3.4 %
TTOO stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.48. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
