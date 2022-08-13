T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTOO. BTIG Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

T2 Biosystems Stock Down 3.4 %

TTOO stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.48. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

About T2 Biosystems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 245,792 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

