TaaS (TAAS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $762.00

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,461.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00037863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00127999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00065969 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TaaS

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

