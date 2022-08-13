Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys 350,000 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) by 700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of Churchill Capital Corp VI worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the first quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCVI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,591. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

