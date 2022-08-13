Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys New Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 416,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at $490,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at about $1,480,000.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Up 0.6 %

ARYD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,253. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

